Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

