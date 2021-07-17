Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Shares in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $23,804,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

XL stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.76 million, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.54. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.