Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after buying an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

