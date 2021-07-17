Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period.

EFR opened at $14.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

