Stephens Inc. AR Has $68,000 Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 653,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $47.62 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -15.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

