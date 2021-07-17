Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,747 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

