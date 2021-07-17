Stephens Inc. AR Buys 599 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hologic were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.