Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 2,100 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 23.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Post by 17.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Post by 4.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

