Stephen Lasota Sells 7,885 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

COWN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.