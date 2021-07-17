Stephen G. Daly Sells 200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $11,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,844.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTSI opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $9,022,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.