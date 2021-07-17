Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.44.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -199.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.21. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$39.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.