Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

SBUX opened at $118.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

