Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 2.3% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. 9,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,793,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.