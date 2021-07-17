Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Position Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,260 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Standex International worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $88.94 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $108.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

