Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SAGKF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.95. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

