SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$2.68 during midday trading on Monday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

