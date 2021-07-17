Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.30.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.50. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

