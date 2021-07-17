Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $60,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 269,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

