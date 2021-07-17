Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $18.76 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

