Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 728,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SPOK stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Spok has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spok by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.