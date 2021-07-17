Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $45.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.