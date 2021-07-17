Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

