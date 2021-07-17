SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $57,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

