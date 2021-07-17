SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

SPDW opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

