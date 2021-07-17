SparkPoint (SRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $314,734.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and $314,734.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00793438 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,396,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

