S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $434.00 Average PT from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE SPGI opened at $414.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

