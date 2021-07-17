Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $54.09 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.25.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

