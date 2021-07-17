Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lifted to Buy at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMFKY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SMFKY opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

