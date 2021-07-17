SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $6.83 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

