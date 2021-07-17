Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Major Shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 207,106 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $623,389.06. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SMAR opened at $70.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

