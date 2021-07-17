Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $107,633.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $22.42 million and approximately $107,633.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00014003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00790969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.