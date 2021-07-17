SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$30.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$30.35. 304,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.49 and a 12 month high of C$30.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.63.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.