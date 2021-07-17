Smart MFG (MFG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $380.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Smart MFG has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 304,591,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

