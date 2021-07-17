Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $860.24

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 860.24 ($11.24) and traded as low as GBX 841 ($10.99). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 859 ($11.22), with a volume of 50,210 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of £972.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 861.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

