Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading Down 4.2%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.92 and last traded at $109.22. 7,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 386,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

