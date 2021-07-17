Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $444,861.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00144007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,701.68 or 0.99967620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003138 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

