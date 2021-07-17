SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Buys $111,500.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

SSNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 32,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

