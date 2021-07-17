Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $508,750.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SILK opened at $45.55 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.