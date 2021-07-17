Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Sika has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.