Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 57.0% in June

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35. Sika has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $34.57.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

