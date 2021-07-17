Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 363,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

