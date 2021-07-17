Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT Set at $31.18 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) received a $31.18 price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.74. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.