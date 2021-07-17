ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a PE ratio of 422.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.35.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

