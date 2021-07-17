Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Declines By 76.0%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WKSP opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 719.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

