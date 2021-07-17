Short Interest in W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Decreases By 66.7%

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WWHC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82. W World has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.12.
About W World
