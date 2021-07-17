Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declines By 84.1%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.28.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.