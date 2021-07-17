Short Interest in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Grows By 51.6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post -13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $5,255,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

