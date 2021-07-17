Short Interest in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Drops By 20.5%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.