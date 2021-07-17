Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Increases By 177.3%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the June 15th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $38.91 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

