Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Decreases By 85.4%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. 55,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,876. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 155,606 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at $421,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

